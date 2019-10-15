Cops charged for misbehaviour

TWO police officers appeared before deputy Chief Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine on Monday on charges of misbehaviour and perverting the course of public justice.

Last week, one of the officers appeared with his brother on similar charges.

PC Jonathon Bart, 26, of the Western Division, and PC Jonathan Hinds, 25, also of the Western Division, appeared before Antoine and were each granted bail in the sum of $100,000.

According to police, a maxi taxi operator was assaulted at Ravine Road, Petit Valley, when he refused to give up a vehicle involved in an ownership dispute.

In the assault, the maxi operator's eardrum was ruptured and his glasses damaged.

The maxi driver was put in a police vehicle, where he was allegedly assaulted again and then taken to the West End Police Station, where he was charged for disorderly behaviour, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.

A report was made to the Professional Standards Bureau and last Thursday, Bart was arrested at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court moments after he appeared with his brother, Justin Bart, on charges of misbehaviour in public office.

Hinds was arrested at his LP 54 North Post Road, Paramin, home.

Bart and Hinds are to return to court on Thursday.

PSB’s investigations were led by ACP Dookhie and included Supt Anthony Remy, Insp Sheridon Hill, Sgt Brian Nixon and Cpl Joel Sifontes.