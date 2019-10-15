Clippers take on SOS at NBFTT’s ‘BRAG’

YANNICK QUINTAL

THE National Basketball Federation of TT (NBFTT) will be presenting the “BRAG” initiative, a best-of three basketball series that will pit the Caledonia Clippers against the Stories of Success Basketball Academy (SOS), at the Maloney Indoor Sports Arena.

BRAG, according to the NBFTT, is a speciality series that takes the top two competing teams in TT that is hand-picked by the federation. The feature event is a heightened battle between two dominant teams in their respective divisions for “bragging rights. This initiative also pushes highly entertaining match-ups throughout the year that would attract the appeal of the basketball community and the general public at large.

The Caledonia Clippers are the North Zone Basketball Commission (NZBC) Men’s Division Champions after taking down Defence Force and Straker Nets to claim their first ever major basketball title. The Clippers’ roster features some of TT’s experienced and battle-hardened players. Names such as Kurt “Koto” Christian, Miguel “Stretch” Williams, and Adrian Joseph are the ones to watch as the Clippers refer to their distinct size advantage as well as their stars’ experience to best their junior opponents.

Over in the other corner, the youthful SOS team beat the Maloney Pacers and the Valencia Heat to capture the East Zone Basketball Commission (EZBC) Men’s Division. A team that runs on pace and precision shooting, SOS are looking to extend their unbeaten streak of fifteen games and make themselves household names with players like the Boyd twins – Ahkeel and Ahkeem – also known as “Smally” and “Fatto” respectively and Moriba De Freitas.

Both teams are brimming with talent and will lean largely on their respective strengths to better each other on the court in this series.

Game 1 will begin tomorrow and may the better team win.