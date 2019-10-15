Aquabike to take TT by storm A growing multi-sport worldwide…

Athletes take part in the inaugural Aquabike competition which ran and swam off at the Las Cuevas Beach Facility, recently. -

AQUABIKE is one of the fastest growing multi-sport events in the world. Recently, TT joined this surging trend by hosting its first-ever Aquabike at the Las Cuevas Beach Facility courtesy local sporting club, The Braves.

This unique event is a combination of swimming and cycling and has been officially sanctioned by the International Triathlon Union (ITU) since the early 2000s. It was also the most recent multi-sport to be added to the ITU’s official event calender which also comprises of the famed triathlon, duathlon and aquathlon.

Following its inaugural hosting on October 5, The Braves are now working towards making this event an annual showcase of talent for varying age groups.

Karen Araujo, secretary of the local multi-sport club, revealed yesterday that they attracted over 30 enthusiastic participants for this first staging and have been receiving commendable feedback on this ground-breaking sporting initiative.

“It’s one of the newer multi-sports that has gained momentum across the globe and we (Braves) thought that it was about time to introduce TT to it,” she said.

“Aquabike falls under the umbrella of the ITU and as a known triathlon and cycling club, we thought it would be ideal to usher in this event. From the feedback we’ve been getting, it was a resounding success and we intend to add this to our calender of events.”

Currently, The Braves’ cycling coach is former Olympian, Gene “Geronimo” Samuel, while experienced rider, Jonah Camps, heads the Aquabike fraternity. Camps has done an impressive job thus far since his three students, Logan Raymond, Troy Llanos and Chad Hosein, captured the 1-2-3 finish in the 16 and over division.

Araujo though, remains optimistic that Aquabike will catch the attention of the local traithlon fraternity and hopefully become recognised as a national event in the near future.

Presently, Aquabike events are being held in Netherlands, Spain, Denmark, Romania, China, USA and in other leading sporting territories. It has also become a mainstay event at several sporting festivals around the world.

“A lot of people prefer to ride and swim instead of running so this sport caters for them as well,” she added. “It’s a growing sport and who knows, maybe it will gain the necessary momentum for recognition on a national scale. We’re hoping to build this event and expand on our participants.

We welcome enthusiasts of this recent multi-sport with open arms. The Braves has taken on the task of hosting this Aquabike as part of their contribution towards the development of multi-sport and we will continue to do so.”

Results of TT’s inaugural Aquabike:

13 and Under (200m swim/5k cycle) - 1. Harland Samuel (Braves); 2. Chaira Mohammed (Giants Multisport); 3. Mekelle Cedeno (Giants Multisport)

16 and Over - 1. Logan Raymond; 2. Troy Llanos; 3. Chad Hosein (all of The Braves)

Other Winners - Adam Francis (Braves) & Trent Bethel (Special Olympian); Mikai Dayal (Braves); Naiomi Garcia (Giants); Janel Lewis (Vapor Wake); Tim Sinanan; Marlon Scott (Vapor Wake); Lee Hay; Emile Mohammed; Lara Littlepage-De Freitas; Douglas Hay (Braves); Robin Samuel (Braves)