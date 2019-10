When iterupts

THE EDITOR: When the Piparo mud volcano erupts,

we need to:

* Stay indoors.

* Pay attention to emergency information.

* Follow evacuation orders.

* Evacuate early.

* Protect ourselves from the mud.

* Do not drive in the mud.

* Keep both eyes on our children.

Kundan Lal told me, “AV, the mud is good for the back.” I replied, “My back strong, is my front I am monitoring.”

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town