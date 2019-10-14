Venezuela beat TT 2-0 in friendly

Venezuela's Yeferson Sotelo (R) vies for the ball with TT's Alvin Jones during a friendly football match at the Olympic Stadium in Caracas,today. - (AFP PHOTO)

VENEZUELA defeated TT 2-0 earlier tonight, in a men's friendly football international, at the Estadio Olimpico de la UCV, Caracas.

This result extended TT coach Dennis Lawrence's win-less run to a record 14 matches (ten defeats and four drawn results), dating back to September 2018.

Salomon Rondon put the hosts ahead in the 11th minute, and Darwin Machis netted Venezuela's second goal three minutes later.

TT will now focus on their Concacaf Nations League match away to Honduras in November.