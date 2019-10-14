TT footballers face Venezuela tonight

Trinidad and Tobago's Levi Garcia takes on a Honduras player in a Concacaf Nations League game at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on Thursday. PHOTO BY ALLAN V CRANE/CA-images

NATIONAL head coach Dennis Lawrence will be desperate to break his unflattering 13-match streak without a win, when TT's men's team meets neighbouring Venezuela in a friendly international this evening.

The match, scheduled to kick-off at 6 pm, will be played at the Estadio Olympico in Caracas.

The friendly comes on the heels of TT's 2-0 home loss to Honduras in the Concacaf National League qualifying last Thursday.

There are key omissions in the TT squad, with captain Khaleem Hyland, Daneil Cyrus, Joevin Jones and Kevin Molino all returning to their respective foreign clubs.

TT's 20-man squad, however, includes the likes of winger Levi Garcia and recent call-up Daniel Carr.

Venezuela, having lost just once in their last seven matches, boast a formidable squad, which includes the likes of former English Premier League striker Salomon Rondon, who now plies his trade in China, and full-back/defensive midfielder and team captain, Tomas Rincon, who plays for Torino in Italy's Serie A.

Venezuela stand at 20th in FIFA's international rankings, after reaching the Copa America 2019 quarter-finals, while TT languish at 100th.

TT squad

Goalkeepers: Glenroy Samuel and Adrian Foncette.

Defenders: Alvin Jones, Mekeil Williams, Aikim Andrews, Sheldon Bateau, Ross Russell Jr, Aubrey David and Keston Julien.

Midfielders: Aaron Lester, Duane Muckette, Leston Paul, Kevan George, Neveal Hackshaw, Andre Fortune, Levi Garcia and Ataulla Guerra.

Forwards: Daniel Carr, Akeem Garcia and Marcus Joseph.

Venezuela squad

Goalkeepers: Wuilker Fariñez and Rafael Romo

Defenders: Rolf Feltscher, Ronald Hernández, Nahuel Ferraresi, Jhon Chancellor, Wilker Angel, Yordan Osorio, Mikel Villanueva, Luis Mago, Bernardo Añor and Roberto Rosales

Midfielders: Renzo Zambrano, José Martínez, Belnaldo Manzano, Junior Moreno, Tomas Rincón, Yangel Herrera, Sergio Córdova, Jhon Murillo, Jefferson Savarino, Romulo Otero, Juan Pablo Añor, Jefferson Soteldo and Darwin Machis

Forwards: Salomón Rondón, Jan Hurtado, Jhonder Cádiz, Fernando Aristiguieta and Andrés Ponce.