Toddler crushed by car

File photo.

A toddler is dead after he was hit by a car in the driveway of his home in Arima last Friday.

Police identified the boy as 18-month-old Adiah Samuel.

At about 8.24 am, the boy’s 17-year-old brother was taking their mother’s car out of the garage at their Eastern Main Road, Arima home, so he could go to work.

Just as he was reversing, the toddler ran out into the path of the car and was partially crushed. Sources told Newsday the driver said he felt the car roll over something which felt like a stone. Relatives raised an alarm and the teen rolled the car forward to find the child under it.

Adiah was taken to the Arima hospital where he died about an hour later.

Distraught relatives declined to comment on the matter when approached by Newsday on Monday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.