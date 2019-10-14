TEMA: All reports from Karen by Friday

TEMA director Allan Stewart

Tobago Emergency Management Authority (TEMA) director Allan Stewart has said agencies which carried out assessments on damaged houses/commercial properties and provided other forms of relief to distressed Tobagonians in the aftermath of tropical storm Karen, have until Friday to complete their reports.

He said at that time, the agency will be able to put a figure to the overall damage caused to properties by the effects of the storm.

Stewart said, to date, TEMA has received 351 reports, encompassing infrastructural and social issues.

"But we have given a deadline for the submission of total reports and we are looking to get some figures soon from different players and people, those agencies that were supposed to have provided us with figures as it relates to the cost of the damages. So, they are going through that process where they are trying to tabulate figures and losses," he told Newsday Tobago.

Stewart said the agencies include the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment and several utility companies.

"So, by Friday we should be able to have an idea of the total cost."

Last week, Stewart told Newsday Tobago, a preliminary estimate of damages caused to homes and other operational costs after tropical storm Karen swept through the island on September 22 was over $4 million.

On that occasion, Stewart said TEMA had received a preliminary report from the Fire Services concerning incidents to which they would have responded.

Stewart said, then, damage incurred to commercial properties was still being checked.