Shot doubles bandit still in hospital: charges on recovery

A Valencia man in his mid-twenties, who was among seven people who robbed the family of a Malick doubles vendor, is still warded in critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit of the Port of Spain General Hospital.

He was shot and wounded by police in a shootout last Thursday. Police said he had emergency surgery hours after he was shot and is still being treated for gunshot wounds.

Investigators said they were not certain of his chances of recovery but if he is well enough, he will be charged for robbery,.

The man and six others stormed the home of a Malick family at around 4 am last Thursday and robbed them. During the robbery, a victim tried to subdue one of the bandits, which led to the bandits shooting.

Morvant police on patrol in the area heard the gunfire and saw the bandits running away.

The man, believed to be one of the bandits, stayed in the bathroom of the house and shot at the police as they went inside to search. They returned fire and shot him several times.

They seized a revolver and three rounds of ammunition .