Relatives: Bullies called murder victim ‘n—-r’

Travis Sinanan, 19, was chopped to death by two men near his Passion Lane, Carapo, home at around 9.30 pm on Saturday. PHOTO COURTESY SOCIAL MEDIA

RELATIVES OF Travis Sinanan, the 19-year-old who was chopped to death in Carapo on Saturday night, said he had been bullied by his killers since he was a little boy.

Even though two people are now in police custody assisting with an investigation into the teen’s murder, relatives told Newsday two others are still at large.

“They used to call him n----r,” said one relative. “They were always bullying him and accusing him for doing something. But he was always home with us.

"They terrorised him ever since he was a little boy.”

Sinanan was quiet, non-confrontational

Relatives described Sinanan, who worked at Albrosco, as non-confrontational. They said he was quiet and slow to anger. Even as he was constantly accosted by people from the area, relatives said he would simply smile and walk away. One even recounted a situation in May this year, when a female companion of one of the alleged killers accosted him while he was walking down the road.

“She was cussing him and telling him all kinds of things,” the relative said. “I told him not to take them on. He doesn’t really take on anybody.”

They said they did not report the bullying to the police.

Relatives also described Sinanan as a very childike person, even though he was 19, saying he would always play with his younger relatives and kept to himself.

Police are still trying to find a motive for his death, but relatives summed it up in one word: hate.

They said before he was attacked he was getting ready to meet his girlfriend. Just before they met up, he got on a bicycle and left his Passion Lane, Carapo home to go to a shop close by.

On his way back, a car slammed into him, throwing him off the bike. Then four men got out of the car and chopped him before escaping.

Sinanan was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, where he died.

“They almost severed a hand. They chopped off fingers and they chopped him all behind his neck and his head,” relatives said. “He didn’t deserve to die like this.”

Up to press time no charges had been laid.