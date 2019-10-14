Port of Spain man held in Operation Strikeback

A 23-year-old man is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate this morning charged with the possession of marijuana.

Police said the man was held at his Building Three, Foster Quivado Road, Picton, Laventille home, when police searched the house for guns and ammunition.

They did not find any weapons but confiscated 150 grams of marijuana.

The arrest was part of a four-hour exercise involving the Port of Spain CID, City Police, Task Force, Besson Street Operations Unit and the Canine Unit.

The exercise was part of Operation Strikeback 2, which Police Commissioner Gary Griffith launched in early October.