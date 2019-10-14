Making TT kinder, one act at a time

Comedian Errol Fabien tells a story to students of the Morvant Epiphany Anglican School during the launch of the Act of Random Kindess Project.

Practising a single random act of kindness every day can help make TT a better place.

This is the national culture that the new Act of Random Kindness project hopes to develop.

The project was launched today at the Morvant Epiphany Anglican School by project co-ordinator Rudolph Hanamji, who said, "We are hoping that by doing this project, kids will help change the country's ecosystem and make it more kind."

The project aims to partner with public figures and engage in school outreach to spread awareness about the value of kindness. Each participating school will also be given a poster which lists 13 random acts of kindness that students can practise.

Hanamji presented principal Theon Joseph with a poster and told students, "We hope that this poster can help you and other children be more kind."

Also speaking to the students about the importance of kindness were comedian Errol Fabien and television host Hema Ramkissoon.

Sharing her story of being bullied online and eventually overcoming it, Ramkissoon said, "We have to learn to be kinder to people on the internet."

Noting that it was an office kitchen staff member who comforted her while crying one day, she said, "We have to know why it is important to be kind.

"Over the last couple of years a lot of bad things have been happening in our country. You all are the real heroes that can do a lot of good. You are the ones to make TT a better place."

Fabien made a similar point, saying, "If we are not doing kind things and sharing, we can become dark. Kindness is a bright light inside of us."

Fabien added, "The whole world will be brighter if we are kinder."

Asked about the decision to partner with public figures, Hanamji said, "Proper role modelling is missing in our country."

He said young children are often looking up to less than desirable role models on TV and social media as a result.

"This project is a platform to bring suitable role models directly into the reach of children and encourage them to perform acts of random kindness."

The new project is supported by the NGO Kids in Need of Direction. Over the past 20 years, it has assisted in the holistic development of children through free numeracy, literacy and physical education activities.

Hanamji's message to the nation is, "Each and every child in TT can be an ambassador of kindness."