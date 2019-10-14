Holder: Tridents possess big match players

Ashley Nurse of the Barbados Tridents hits a shot during the 2019 Hero CPL final against the Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy,Tarouba.

CAPTAIN of the Barbados Tridents Jason Holder says he has “big day horses” on his team that know when to step up when the lights are shining bright, after the Bajan franchise lifted the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League title.

After winning just two of their first six matches, the Tridents bounced back to win five of their last seven matches that culminated in a 27-run win over Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, on Saturday night.

Tridents players Raymon Reifer and Ashley Nurse had relatively quiet tournaments before the playoffs began, but both players grew in confidence as the tournament progressed leading to top performances.

In qualifier two against Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), on Thursday, Reifer (24 not out off 18 balls) and Nurse (24 not out off nine balls) combined to propel Tridents to a competitive 160/6. Later in the match, Nurse took 2/14 in four overs and Reifer snatched 2/13 in 1.3 overs to limit TKR to 148 all out in 19.3 overs.

In the final, Reifer grabbed 4/24 in four overs and Nurse took 2/17 in four overs and cracked 19 not out off 15 deliveries.

Holder says Reifer steps up in big matches. “Raymon Reifer is a big day horse, I call him my big day horse. He was here for me last year, he was here for me the year before and I have so much respect for Raymon Reifer. I would love to see him in more West Indies teams, I think he deserves an opportunity. I think Raymon has done outstandingly well going to Guyana in a foreign place and performing for the Guyana Jaguars in the regional competitions.”

The Tridents skipper discussing Nurse said, “Ashley, I know what Ashley can produce. The thing about Ashley that a lot of people don’t know is the heart that Ashley possesses. Ashley is one of those believers...sometimes it may not always work out for him. We are all human, we go through bad patches (and) we go through tough times, but Ashley is a big day horse. He is one of those guys that when he crosses the line he gives you everything.”

Holder said it was a team effort that helped seal the crown. “Credit to everyone, credit to the management staff, credit to our owners, credit to the Barbadian public, credit to the fans who came down here and supported us, it is a collective effort. Thanks for everything.”

Holder said after a rough start he told his players they have the opportunity to play cricket for a living and they must have fun.

“I told them to just enjoy what we doing...it is your job and you must enjoy it. So many people go to work on a daily basis and (do) not really enjoy what they doing, so I keep encouraging the guys just to enjoy what they doing and let’s enjoy the company.”