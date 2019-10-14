Court staff, public remember Sharma

Jacqueline Lewis, Court Customer Relations representatives, at San Fernando Supreme court, signs the condolence book in memory of former Chief Justice Sat Sharma. He died last week Wednesday

A CONDOLENCE book is being signed daily by attorneys and court staff in the San Fernando Supreme Court, in memory of late Chief Justice Satnarine Sharma.

Sharma, 74, chief justice from 2002-2008, died last Wednesday. He was succeeded by Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

The book is on a desk in the court's lobby, with a photo of Sharma on the wall.

Court staff members, mostly female, wrote expressing condolences to his wife and two sons. Attorneys wrote about Sharma's contribution to the judiciary and development of TT's jurisprudence.

The members of the public who wrote in the condolence book expressed feelings of sadness but also recalled personal encounters with him as an Appeal Court judge.

"He was more a listener than a talker," one member of the public wrote.

Judges and magistrates have also signed the book.

Jacqueline Lewis, court customer relations representative at the courthouse, wrote: "He was a passionate Chief Justice."