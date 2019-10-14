Cops find funny money in T’puna, arrest 2

Police arrested two men after they found and seized about $28,000 in counterfeit US currency last week.

Police said on Monday that Northern Division and Special Branch officers carried out an exercise last Thursday at Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna.

They intercepted a car, searched it and found $1,200 in forged US currency in the possession of the driver, a man from Tacarigua.

Later that night the Tunapuna Criminal Investigations Department and Northern Division Task Force searched a house in St Clair Gardens, Trincity. There they found $26,800 in counterfeit US currency.

A 46-year-old man was arrested.