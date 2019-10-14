Arima North rout Holy Cross 9-1 SSFL East Zone –

Mikel St. Martin of Holy Cross College(R) wards of a strong tackle for the ball from Dorian Jeffery of Arima North Secondary School,yesterday,during action in the Secopndary schools Football League East Zone match at Arima North’s grounds.

ARIMA North Secondary School maintained their dominance in the Secondary School’s Football League (East Zone),yesterday. The boys in blue, playing at home, trashed Holy Cross College (HCC) 9-1 to extend their lead at the top of the table.

The landslide for the boys on the hill started from as early as the second minute of play. A throw from Arima North’s Emmanuel Hunte deep into the 18-yard box, landed at the feet of Lesean Greene for an easy tap in. Greene also scored in the 30th minute.

Khalil Francis extended the lead for Arima North in the ninth minute, when he stole a poorly controlled ball from Christian Copland deep in their half and slotted it easily past Holy Cross goalie Samuel Paul. Francis got his second goal in the 23rd minute.

The next three goals came off the boot of striker Jesus De Lica in the 11th, 13th and 19th minute of play – the latter being a penalty kick from a handball infringement.

The final two goals were contributed by Christopher Bartholomew and Dorian Jeffery in the 48th and 88th minute respectively.

Arima North play Valencia High School tomorrow.