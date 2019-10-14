Abdulah: ‘MSJ will make big impact in local elections’

Political Leader of the Movement for Social Justice David Abdullah, PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH

The Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) is "very ready" for the upcoming local government elections, says its leader, who accused both the Government and Opposition of being afraid of change.

David Abdulah said, "The reality on the ground is that people are fed up with both the PNM and UNC. People want change. So far as the elections are concerned, the MSJ certainly is very ready. Up to yesterday, screening was taking place. There are a few additional candidates to be screened in some of the areas, but we are certainly going to make a very big impact."

He was speaking at a press conference at the party’s headquarters at San Fernando. MSJ's chairman Gregory Fernandez also attended.

Candidates have already started campaigning and others plan to start soon. So far, Abdulah said, the feedback has been very positive.

He bashed both PNM and UNC, saying they have the "same old ideas" and present the "same old politics."

Commenting on the budget, Abdulah accused the Rowley administration of "trying to fool people again" to get votes.

"There are a lot of things that may be positive in the budget, but a lot of that was about vote-getting.

"Both PNM and the UNC came with an election budget. Of course, with the UNC it was not a budget that they could implement. It is pure talk and words on paper, but the approach was exactly the same."

Thirty per cent of the budget was cut and pasted from last year to this year, Abdulah said.