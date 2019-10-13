TTCB to stage Under-23 tourney in December

TTCB president Azim Bassarath

IN AN effort to allow the smoother transition of junior players into the national men's team, the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) will host an Under-23 tournament in early December.

This is the view of Azim Bassarath, president of the local cricket fraternity, who believes that there is a crucial “missing link” which is preventing some younger players to break into the national squad.

“The board is cognisant of the fact that there is a missing link to our national team,” stated Bassarath and the launch of this year’s 2019 bmobile/TTCB Youth Academy. “After Under-19, some players go missing and are unable to secure a spot into the professional outfit from this level. We think this gap lies within the Under-23s and we believe it is important to have such a tournament.”

The long-sstanding president revealed that the board is considering to feature four teams - North, North East/Tobago, Central and South. According to Bassarath, a transitional initiative such as this will serve as a launching pad for this crop of players, with hope that a few would blossom and get on to the national men's team.

Additionally, the experienced cricket administrator also hinted that plans are being put in place to reintroduce the North/South Classic before year’s end. Although not yet confirmed, Bassarath indicated that the return of this decorated clash has created a buzz among several cricket stalwarts throughout the island. If this initiative does materialise, the TTCB head remains optimistic that this may also serve as a final trial match prior to the start of the Regional Four-Day Tournament, scheduled to bowl off on January 9, 2020.

“The idea of the reintroduction of the North/South Classic is a big item on our agenda,” he added. “This competition adds to our national development in cricket. If the North/South Classic does happen, it will present itself as an opportunity for players and selectors alike, to have a wider variety of talent available to pick from ahead of the four-day competition.”

Bassarath declared that TT has not done well in the four-day format since its inception approximately 50 years ago. Having won just four titles over that duration, he admitted that such is a concern for all board members and is something they are working on.

He concluded, “It is a work-in progress. The more practice games we can get in, the better. This North/South game provides players with ample opportunity to transition and merge themselves into the senior team. Once executed properly, it is deemed to succeed and return silverware to TT.”