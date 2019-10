TT men’s coach names 20 for Venezuela friendly

Dennis Lawrence

TT men's football team coach Dennis Lawrence named a 20-man squad for tomorrow's friendly international against Venezuela, at the Estadio Olimpico, Caracas from 6 pm.

The squad, who lost 2-0 to Honduras in a Concacaf Nations League contest at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Thursday, will be without captain Khaleem Hyland, Daneil Cyrus, Joevin Jones and Kevin Molino due to club commitments.

TT team -

GOALKEEPERS: Adrian Foncette, Glenroy Samuel

DEFENDERS: Sheldon Bateau, Aubrey David, Alvin Jones, Keston Julien, Ross Russell jnr, Mekeil Williams

MIDFIELDERS: Aikim Andrews, Andre Fortune, Levi Garcia, Kevan George, Ataulla Guerra, Neveal Hackshaw, Aaron Lester, Duane Muckette, Leston Paul

STRIKERS: Daniel Carr, Akeem Garcia, Marcus Joseph