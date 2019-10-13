Tridents triumph in 2019 Hero CPL Amazon Warriors beaten in fifth final in seven years…

Members of the Barbados Tridents team celebrate a wicket in yesterday's Hero CPL final against Guyana Amazon Warriors. PHOTO COURTESY HERO CPL T20.

GUYANA Amazon Warriors have lost another Hero Caribbean Premier League final. Playing in their fifth CPL final in seven years, the Amazon Warriors lost to Barbados Tridents by 27 runs as the Guyanese franchise remain without a CPL T20 title.

Chasing 172 for victory at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Amazon Warriors lost wickets regularly and could only reach 144/9 in 20 overs. Amazon Warriors could not end a memorable campaign on a high after winning 11 consecutive matches before yesterday’s final. It was the Tridents second title, after winning the crown in 2014 under the leadership of Kieron Pollard.

Alex Hales and Johnson Charles got the Tridents off to a strong start putting on 43 for the first wicket inside six overs against the Amazon Warriors spinners.

After a tidy first over by Chris Green, Hales got the ball rolling with a six off Chandrapaul Hemraj over long on, followed by a drive for four through covers.

Charles, not to be outshined, played a square cut for four off Green as Tridents progressed to 24/0 after three overs.

The introduction of veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir and fast bowler Ben Laughlin did not bring immediate success as Hales struck Tahir for six over long on and the next over pulled Laughlin for four.

Charles also mixed aggression with a bit of finesse with a delicate cut shot that found the third man boundary as Tridents eased to 43/0 after five overs.

Hales again could not convert his start as he was caught at mid-wicket by Brandon King for 28 after mistiming a delivery from Romario Shepherd.

Phil Salt, playing his first match of the tournament (as a replacement for the injured JP Duminy), was unlucky to be given out caught behind by wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran for duck off Laughlin.

Charles continued to show intent, but it led to his demise as he miscued a shot and was caught for 39 off 22 balls to give Tahir the wicket. At the innings break Tridents were 73/3 after 9.3 overs.

It soon became 90/5 in the 13th over as Shai Hope was caught for eight at mid-wicket attempting a flick off Keemo Paul and Jason Holder’s miserable run with the bat continued as he was run out for one.

A mix up between Jonathan Carter and Shakib Al Hasan leads to the run out of the latter for 15 as Tridents were now desperate for a partnership on 108/6 in the 15th over.

Carter and semifinal hero Ashley Nurse responded putting on an unbroken stand of 63 runs to guide Tridents to a competitive 171/6 in 20 overs.

The pair cracked 45 runs in the last three overs. The most productive over was the 19th over as 17 runs came off it as Carter struck two sixes and a four in the Keemo Paul over.

Carter ended on 50 not out off 27 deliveries with four fours and four sixes and Nurse ended on 19 not out off 15 balls. Tahir was the top bowler for Amazon Warriors grabbing 1/24 in four overs.

The Amazon Warriors did not get the start the Tridents got as Hemraj (one), Shimron Hetmyer (nine) and captain Shoaib Malik (four) all fell cheaply to leave last year’s finalists on 53/3 in the eight over.

Despite wickets falling around him, King, the tournament’s leading run scorer, held the innings together with the help of new batsman Pooran but the run rate was climbing.

It got worse for the Amazon Warriors as King was stumped for 43 off 33 balls by wicketkeeper Hope chipping down the wicket as Nurse got the prized wicket.

Shortly after Sherfane Rutherford joined Pooran, Amazon Warriors needed 88 off 42 deliveries.

Pooran (24) and Rutherford (15) stuck around for some time, but both were out hitting out to leave Warriors struggling on 104/6 in the 16th over. Warriors limped to 144/9 in 20 overs.

Nurse took 2/17 in four overs, Harry Gurney grabbed 2/24 in four overs and Raymon Reifer snatched 4/24 in his four.

SUMMARISED SCORES –

BARBADOS TRIDENTS 171/6 (20 overs) - Jonathan Carter 50 not out, Johnson Charles 39, Alex Hales 28 not out, Ashley Nurse 19 not out; Imran Tahir 1/24 vs GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS 144/9 (20 overs) - Brandon King 43, Nicholas Pooran 24; Raymon Reifer 4/24, A Nurse 2/17, Harry Gurney 2/24. Barbados Tridents won by 27 runs. Man of the Match: Jonathan Carter (Barbados Tridents).