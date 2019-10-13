Tobago man held with arms, ammo

The fireram and marijuana seized over the weekend during an anti-crime exercise in Carenage. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

A MAN was arrested and a pistol and quantity of ammunition seized by officers of the Tobago Divisional Task Force, during an anti-crime exercise conducted in the Hope Village district over the weekend.

Officers were on mobile patrol along Windward Road, Hope Village, on Saturday, when they stopped and searched a silver Honda SUV with a lone male occupant.

The search resulted in officers finding a pink and grey bag on the floor of the front passenger area containing a pistol along with a magazine containing four rounds of ammunition. The suspect; a 24-year-old Bon Accord man was arrested in connection with the find. Investigations are ongoing.

In an unrelated inciddent, three men were arrested and a pistol and quantities of ammunition and marijuana seized by officers of the Carenage Police Station during an anti-crime exercise conducted in the district on Saturday.

The exercise was spearheaded by Ag Snr Supt Mark and included officers of the Western Division Task Force and members of the Western Division Joint Army Patrol.

During the exercise, officers proceeded to Upper Lanse Mitan Road, Carenage, where they executed a search warrant. During the search, officers discovered 18 grammes of marijuana in the possession of a man who was arrested and later charged.

Officers searched the surrounding area where they found one Tanfoglio pistol loaded with a quantity of ammunition, along with 314 grammes of marijuana. Two men of Beetham Gardens were arrested in connection with the finds.

Investigations are ongoing.