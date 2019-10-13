Teen chopped to death, two held

Two people are being questioned in relation to the murder of Carapo teenager Travis Sinanan which took place on Saturday night.

Police said Sinanan, 19, left his Passion Lane home at around 9.30 pm when he was confronted by two men with whom he had an altercation with earlier.

The men chopped Sinanan several times almost severing one his hands before running away. Residents called the police who took Sinanan to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope where he died while receiving treatment. Investigators said the two suspects remain in custody assisting police with their investigations. An autopsy on Sinanan is expected to be done on Monday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.