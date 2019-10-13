St Anthony’s hammer Saints in Premier Division

St Augustine's Kyle Carrington (left) scores past St Benedict's goalkeeper Dejon Blondell in yesterday's SSFL Premier Division match. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

BOTTOM-OF-THE-TABLE St Mary’s received another 7-0 drubbing – the second in four days – this time courtesy third-placed St Anthony’s, at the St Mary's Ground in St Clair, when Round Ten action of the 2019 Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division took place yesterday.

The ‘Tigers’ roared to yet another commanding triumph and now trail second-placed, Presentation San Fernando, by two points. On Wednesday, CIC conceded seven goals against San Juan North and will have to dig deep to resume any possible climb up the Premier Division standings.

In other matches, ‘Pres’ weaned out a 1-0 triumph over southern rivals, Pleasantville Secondary (10pts). ‘Pres’ lay closely behind league leaders Naparima College on 22 points, having overtaken Carapichaima earlier this week during Round Nine action.

Meanwhile, the defending champions ‘Naps’ extended their unbeaten run of form when they squeezed out a narrow 1-0 away victory over Speyside in the sister-isle yesterday. The travelling Naparima fans breathed a sigh of relief late in the second-half as Seon Shippley secured the game’s lone goal in the 80th minute.

Speyside capitalised on their home advantage and looked good defensively throughout the game. However, ‘Naps’ meant business and were duly rewarded for their continuous efforts in the final minutes. The 2018 winners continue their reign atop the standings on 26 points and remain on course so far, for another successive title.

Other Results -

CARAPICHAIMA (0) vs SAN JUAN NORTH (0)

EAST MUCURAPO (1) vs MALICK (0)

QRC (4) - Miguel Cross 2, Nathaniel James, Jaheim Granderson vs TRINITY MOKA (3) - Anfernee Bascombe, Josiah Superville, Jadel Mitchell

PRESENTATION SAN FERNANDO (1) vs PLEASANTVILLE (0)

ST ANTHONY’S (7) vs ST MARY’S (0)

ST AUGUSUTINE (3) vs ST BENEDICT’S (0)

STANDINGS

P*W*D*L*GF*GA*Pts

Naparima*10*8*2*0*25*10*26

Presentation San F'do*9*1*1*1*25*6*22

St Anthony's*9*6*2*1*31*10*20

Caps East*9*5*3*0*16*9*18

East Mucurapo*9*5*3*1*18*8*18

QRC*9*5*1*3*18*17*16

San Juan North*9*3*1*5*19*7*10

St Augustine*9*2*4*3*18*16*10

Pleasantville*9*3*2*4*12*14*10

Malick*10*3*2*5*15*19*10

Trinity East*8*2*2*4*13*18*8

Speyside*9*2*3*4*11*24*8

St Benedict's*9*2*2*5*8*19*7

Trinity Moka*9*1*2*6*8*31*4

St Mary's*10*1*2*7*5*34*4