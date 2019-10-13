Shipping bill laid in Parliament

House Speaker Brigid Annisette-George.

THE Shipping Bill 2019 was laid in the House of Representatives last Friday before the continuation of the budget debate. The bill, which was laid in the name of Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, will be dealt with some time after the conclusion of the budget debate in Parliament.

The objective of the bill is to replace legislation such as the Shipping Act and amend the Port Authority Act "to provide for the certification and registration of seafarers and the certification and registration of vessels and offshore installations". The bill will also deal with matters relating to crew safety and security of life at sea. The bill requires a three-fifths majority in order to be passed in the House and Senate.

The legislation makes provisions for people exercising official powers under any written law in respect of stopping and boarding, inspecting, detaining and seizing a ship, seizing anything on board a ship and arresting the master and crew of a ship. Except as otherwise provided by the act, it will not apply to ships or aircraft used by the Defence Force.