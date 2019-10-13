Search party finds bodies of murdered men

Police are investigating the circumstances behind the death of two hunters whose bodies were found in Cumuto earlier today.

Police said the men, Bryan Felix and Aleem Khan, both 50, were reported missing by relatives after they informed their families that they would be going to do work on a house in the Cumuto forests off Sin Verguenza Road Corral, sometime on Saturday.

When they did not return, relatives notified the police who together with a search party began looking for both men. They were found at around 7 am with what appeared to be shotgun wounds to their faces.

Investigators believe the men went to the forest to cut logs when they were confronted and killed. No motive has been established for the murders with police saying the men may have been killed between 12 to 15 hours prior to the discovery of their bodies.