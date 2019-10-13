Le Hunte: More than a bright idea

Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte slammed the Opposition for making fun about Government's plans to replace incandescent light bulbs with energy efficient LED bulbs. In his contribution to the budget debate in the House of Representatives yesterday, Le Hunte declared, " This is more than a bright idea or a giveaway programme. It makes economic common sense." He said the UNC did not understand this initiative has the potential to generate over $1.2 billion in energy savings, $200 million in additional taxes and create over 4,000 jobs.

Le Hunte explained an important component of this initiative will be a light bulb exchange programme that will allow residential home owners to exchange incandescent bulbs for LED bulbs. He said information provided by TTEC suggested that switching to LED bulbs could reduce home owners' electricity bills by as much as 25 per cent. Le Hunte said through its "surprising level of ignorance", the UNC was telling these people that such a reduction in their electricity bills was insignificant.

Saying the Government has created a sustainable energy road map for its "next four years in office", Le Hunte said reducing energy usage in at least two government buildings could result in $6.6 billion in savings. He also said plans will be rolled out to encourage primary and secondary school students to practice energy conservation. Le Hunte opined that these inititatives were far superior to what Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar spoke about in her contribution earlier.

"This is what you want, A utopia," he declaring. Le Hunte said because the UNC never had a balanced budget during its last five years in office, Persad-Bissessar did not understand the implications of the plans she was outlining. Le Hunte said Persad-Bissessar's plans would raise the exchange rate to $12 to US$1, increase inflation from below one to ten per cent and send 20,000 to 30,000 public servants home because "you will not be able to pay them."

Government MPs thumped their desks as Le Hunte said the budget dealt with the concerns of the population without engaging in reckless expenditure. He added that if the UNC chose to call this an election budget, "then so be it." Le Hunte said the PNM had the same options that Persad-Bissessar had but "we made different choices." He added the path the Government chose was "far different" from the path Persad-Bissessar wanted to take the country on.

