Increases for PNM, UNC corporations

ALL local government corporations in Trinidad have received increased allocations in the 2019-2020 budget. This information was contained in the Draft Estimates of Recurrent Expenditure 2020 which was laid in the House of Representatives last Monday.

The largest allocation given to any corporation was that of $243,282,000 which went to the Port of Spain City Corporation which is controlled by the PNM. This was an increase of $20,087, 500 from its fiscal 2019 allocation.

The smallest allocation to a single corporation was that of $64,966,500 which went to the UNC controlled Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation. But this was an increase in that corporation's allocation from the $57,230,782 it received in fiscal 2019.

Among the UNC corporations, the Couva/Tabaquite Talparo Regional Corporation got the largest allocation of $109,993,400. Within the PNM corporations, the Point Fortin Borough Corporation got the smallest allocation of $71,764,700 for fiscal 2020.

Last Friday, the Prime Minister announced that this year's local government elections will take place on December 2. The PNM will launch its local government election campaign and present its full slate of candidates at its annual convention on November 10.