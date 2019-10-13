Imbert hits Sunday Guardian report as ‘malicious scaremongering’

Finance Minister Colm Imbert

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert has slammed what he describes as "malicious scaremongering", a Sunday Guardian report which alleged that Cepep workers will not receive an increase in wages and their working hours would be reduced. In a tweet, Imbert declared, "No facts. Dishonest analysis. Mischievous agenda."

He continued, " ALL Cepep workers will be paid their proper increased salaries in 2019. Working hours will not be reduced." Imbert also said the "number of Cepep workers in 2019 will be the same or more than in 2018."

In his budget presentation last Monday, Imbert said Cepep workers will receive a 15 per cent increase in their wages and the fees paid to Cepep contractors will increase by the same amount. Both of these measures will take effect from December 1.In the Draft Estimates for Reccurrent Expenditure 2020, the allocation for Cepep was reduced from $369, 613,280 in fiscal 2019 to $347,876,000 in fiscal 2020.

When contacted, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein agreed with Imbert. "What was read in the budget is what we are going to do." Hosein said there was no basis for anyone to conclude that a reduced allocation for Cepep meant the increased wages to its workers and increased fees to its contractors will not be implemented.

Hosein recalled there has never been any issue with Cepep workers not being paid their wages since he has been line minister for Cepep."Whatever they need, we will get it for them," he said.

He explained this has been so despite reductions in the allocation to Cepep previously. In fiscal 2018, the allocation to Cepep was $447,997, 789. This was revised to $375,915,380 in fiscal 2019 and then adjusted in the same period to $369,613,280. The budget debate continues in the House of Representatives on Monday from 10 am.