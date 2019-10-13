Hamilton nets 15 as Istanbul prevail

YANNICK QUINTAL

JOHNNY HAMILTON and Darüssafaka Tefken Istanbul have made it two for two in EuroCup play with a 73-65 win over French club Nanterre 92. Hamilton put up 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in 32 minutes of game time.

Hamilton was active every minute he was on the floor, setting screens, contesting shots and making himself readily available for any passes coming his way. Probably the most noteworthy part of his performance that wouldn't show up in the box score was how well he was in pick and roll situations, at times running free towards the basket and getting mismatches in the low-post, even though his teammates couldn't find him, which he was visibly frustrated.

With the win, Darüssafaka sits on top of their group in EuroCup play, with seven games left to play in the group stage. Their next EuroCup game is against Joventut Badalona, next Wednesday.

Darüssafaka Tefken Istanbul's next immediate game is against Istanbul Technical University in the Basketball Super League in Turkey today.