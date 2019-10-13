Govt: Attaché was paid

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dennis Moses

THE Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry has rejected a Trinidad Express report which claimed an attaché at its embassy in Caracas has not been paid his allowance and salary.

In a statement, the ministry said Balroop Beebakhee was posted to and assumed duties at the embassy in March 2016.

"Foreign Service allowance and salary have been paid to him," the ministry said.

The ministry said it was misleading to convey information as carried in the Express on October 12 that "he (Beebakhee) has not been paid any money since being posted to Caracas."

According to the Draft Estimates of Recurrent Expenditure 2020, the allocation for overseas missions was increased from $35,852,300 in fiscal 2019 to $46,72100,000 in fiscal 2020.