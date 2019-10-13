Gladiators even up women’s T10 series

Anisa Mohammed

COURTS Gladiators levelled the two-match series 1-1 with a close three-run win over NLCB (National Lotteries Control Board) Revellers in a women’s T10 exhibition match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

The match was played before the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 final between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Tridents.

Taking first strike, Gladiators scored 66/6 in 20 overs with Hayley Matthews belting 26 off 23 deliveries and Kycia Knight contributing 15 off 13 balls. Bowling for Revellers, Trinidadian Stacy-Ann King was on top of her game grabbing 3/11 in two overs to limit the Gladiators. Another Trinidadian in Anisa Mohammed, who ended with 2/11 in two overs, missed out on a hat-trick.

In response, Revellers were behind the run-rate as they slowly moved to 23/2 after five overs. Jodian Morgan was stumped for four to give Matthews the wicket, before Shabika Gajnabi got a wicket off her first delivery when Britney Cooper was caught in the covers for three.

Wickets continued to fall regularly as Natasha McLean and Chedean Nation were dismissed attempting to bring Revellers back in the contest.

Revellers were 35/4 after seven overs, but a couple boundaries meant the Revellers needed 19 runs off the final 12 balls.

However, strong bowling at the death led by captain Afy Fletcher limited Revellers to 63/6 after 20 overs.

On Thursday in the first match of the two-match series Revellers won by eight wickets.