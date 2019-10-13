$105 million for EBC

THE Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has received an allocation of $105,656,000 for fiscal 2020. According to the Draft Estimates of Recurrent Expenditure 2020, this is an increase of $40,744,310 from the EBC's allocation of $64,912,290 in fiscal 2019.

The largest category of expenditure listed for the EBC within its total allocation is election expenses. That figure increased from $2,034,750 in fiscal 2019, to $34,153,800 for fiscal 2020. Local government elections will be held on December 2. General elections and Tobago House of Assembly elections are constitutionally due next year and in 2021 respectively.