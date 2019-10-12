UWI economist: TT needs spatial development plan

UWI lecturers (L-R) Dr. Daren Conrad, Dr. Dave Seerattan and Dr. Regan Deonanan speak at a post budget analysis during UWI's Conference on the Economy.

TYRELL GITTENS

Dr Daren Conrad, lecturer in UWI's Department of Economics, is calling for a shift in how citizens view the budget.

Speaking at Thursday's post-budget analysis during UWI's annual conference on the economy, Conrad said, "We listen to the budget thinking, 'What is in it for me?'"

Referring to the objectives of the Vision 2030 plan, he said, "We need to start to look at the budget as a planning mechanism."

While noting that issues such as expanding road networks, public transport and the environment were addressed in the budget, he said, "We talk about a number of things, but I don't see it aligned to a plan."

Tthere is generally talk about economic stability, strength and growth, he said, but while listening to the budget the only thing that came to mind was "short-termism."

This "short-termism," he said, was a result of the absence of a proper national spatial development plan.

"Spatial planning aims to achieve optimum organisation of use of land resource in order to meet social, environmental and economic needs."

Conrad called for a national conversation on spatial dimension and planning, saying, "We should have a spatial development plan that supports what is in Vision 2030."

He pointed to what he described as TT's car-led expansion of road network and urban growth as one reason for his call.

In that car-led expansion, he said, communities were generally detached from the process. He gave the location of shopping malls and services as one example, saying these are often designed on the basis of road networks as opposed to community dynamics.

Conrad also addressed flooding and traffic congestion, all consequences of improper spatial planning. These issues, he said, affected the operation of businesses and the productivity of citizens.

Saying, "We do not have a spatial development plan which can help generate economic activity," he lamented, "We need to start thinking differently."