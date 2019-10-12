Injured rider Govia filespolice report

BREAKAWAY CYCLING Club rider, Chris Govia, filed an official report at the St James Police Station on Thursday night following a horrific crash which saw the former National Road Time Trial champion suffer a broken collarbone during a Division Two race at the Beacon Cycling on the Avenue event on Wednesday night.

Govia and his club strongly believe that the crash was intentionally caused by another domestic cyclist and is now seeking disciplinary action from the TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) and financial compensation from the “offender” for all medical expenses and damages incurred to his bicycle as a result of the crash.

“I made a report to the police just in case,” he stated yesterday.

“After visiting my doctor on Wednesday night, there’s a 90 percent chance I would have to do surgery on my collarbone. I’m very uncomfortable at this time and unsure if I will ever be able to get back on the bike competitively.

“It would be too risky for me. If the surgery is done, full mobility is my shoulders should return in about six weeks.”

Following the crash and a review of video footage obtained via a Go-Pro camera which was attached to another competitor’s bicycle, president of Breakaway Cycling Club, Raphael Figueira, issued a report to the TTCF requesting stern disciplinary action against the “aggressor”.

Vice-president of the TTCF disciplinary committee, Joseph Baptiste, yesterday revealed that he had not yet seen the document. However, he confirmed that the committee will meet within the coming days and begin the procedure according to the fraternity’s constitution.

He believes that this process should take approximately four weeks to carefully assess and evaluate the claims made by Breakaway.

“As a committee, we will take the necessary precautions and look into this matter from all angles,” he stated.

“We have guidelines and timeframes that we must adhere to and it is hopeful that a decision would be made in one month. Following our meetings with the parties involved, we remain optimistic for a speedy resolution. If anyone wants to appeal a decision, they are also free to do so.”

Govia though, is keeping the faith towards a quick resolve.

He is however, unable to return to work for approximately six weeks pending surgery. As for now, Govia remains at home in lots of pain.

“I trust the channels that will be taken by the TTCF would bring a positive result,” he said.

The ex-National Mountain Bike champion also expressed gratitude to TTCF president Larry Romany, racing secretary Rowena Williams, Beacon event promoter Michael Phillips, Rigtech Sonics manager Roger Frontin, Baptiste and other well-wishers who made contact with him following this incident.