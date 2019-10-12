Enforce the laws

THE EDITOR: Sometimes I wonder where are the traffic wardens, or whether there are police assigned to traffic duties in and around Port of Spain, especially in the vicinity of Duke, Charlotte and Henry Streets.

The last time I checked, parking on Henry Street is allowed, according to signage – on the eastern side Monday, Wednesday and Friday; on the western side alternately. However, this arrangement is never adhered to by drivers who brazenly park on both sides of the street every day, causing a backup of traffic as far south as Prince Street and as far east as Nelson Street.

Can the authority in charge of traffic regulation see that the relevant laws are enforced? Many employees will reach to work earlier, less stressed and able to perform at their optimum. Enforce the laws.

Maybe if we had a culture of accountability our situation might not have been so dire. Who will answer this call for help?

URANUS MC FARLANE

via e-mail