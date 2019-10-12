Cops can cook too

Officers from the Child Protection Unit of the TTPS.

Police officers from all nine divisions came together to show off their culinary skills at the fifth annual Police Men Can Cook, despite the heavy rain.

The event was held at the Prison Sports Grounds, Piarco, on September 21.

In attendance was Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, who had the pleasure in tasting the variety of dishes and also inspected the tents of all 16 teams competing for the 2019 trophy.

Griffith said he was pleased with the culinary skills and creativity presented at the event.

The TT Defence Force Reserves were declared the winners and took home the prize of $10,000, a trophy and bragging rights for the year.

In second and third place were the Prison Service and the Inter-Agency Task Force.

Participating teams took part in the categories which include tent display, best fish broth, curry duck, geera pork, best chow, signature dish and an all fours competition.