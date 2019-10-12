Captains tell players stay calm Amazon Warriors, Tridents clash in CPL final

Barbados Tridents skipper Jason Holder.

GUYANA Amazon Warriors and Barbados Tridents will battle in the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, at 5 pm, today.

Prior to the CPL final the second women's T10 exhibition match between the Courts Gladiators and NLCB (National Lotteries Control Board) Revellers will be played at 12.30 pm. On Thursday, in the first women's T10 match between the same teams Revellers won by eight wickets.

Yesterday, at a press conference at Hilton Hotel in Port of Spain, Amazon Warriors captain Shoaib Malik and Tridents captain Jason Holder were anticipating the final.

Amazon Warriors are trying to create history by becoming the first team in the seven-year history of the CPL to win the title without losing a match.

Amazon Warriors topped the preliminary phase of the tournament after winning all ten matches including two victories over the Tridents. The Guyana franchise then made it 11 straight wins with a victory over the Tridents in qualifier one at Providence Stadium in Guyana, on Sunday.

Amazon Warriors have played in four of the six previous CPL finals, but have been on the losing end every time.

On completing a memorable tournament with a win today, Malik said he wants his players to have the mindset that it is just another match. "We are all professionals and we have this responsibility of giving our best shot no matter what game you playing in and I guess that was the main thing which I was constantly emphasising on. To be honest every game is like a final, it is just how you prepare yourself."

Malik urged his players to not get distracted. "I would say when you are going into a final make sure your other team-mates stay away from social media, stay away from TV because the minute you see so much hype that comes in your head (it can be a problem) and that's what we have been emphasising as captain and as management to just stay away from these things and just consider this as another game."

Tridents finished second in the preliminary phase with five wins and five losses, but have found consistency at the right time. Tridents have won three of their last four matches with back-to-back wins to end the preliminary stage, which was followed by a loss in qualifier one and a victory over Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in qualifier two, on Thursday.

Holder wants his team to keep a cool head. "The campaign has been a pretty good one for us. We have had some really good success at the back half of the tournament which is ideally important. One game left and it is just a matter for us just to go out there and play another game, not to get too consumed with the final and the magnitude of the game, but just focussing on what we need to do as individuals and get that collective result."

The Tridents will most likely be without South African JP Duminy for today's match. Duminy, who has had a solid all round performance during the tournament, was forced to retire hurt with a leg injury against TKR, on Thursday.

The weather may play a part today. On Thursday, rain and traffic caused the TKR-Tridents match to start an hour and 15 minutes late because Tridents had some problems getting to the venue.