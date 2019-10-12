Bandits rob jewellery store at Trincity Mall

Transformer performers seem to provide back up to security guards outside Gold Kingdom Jewellery store at Trincity Mall after a midday robbery on Saturday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

POLICE are searching for three men who broke the glass of a jewellery store in Trincity Mall and made off with an undisclosed amount of gold pieces.

According to police, around 12.30 pm on Saturday, a man in a white hoodie smashed the glass of Gold Kingdom Jewellery and took the jewels and ran off. He and his two accomplices were seen running out of the southern side of the mall towards the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

Despite the robbery, other businesses remained open with shoppers passing and murmuring to themselves. One woman was overheard telling another shopper, she wished the bandits would be killed by police for "distressing people for their thing."

Other business managers close to the crime scene told Newsday that the mall have a very lax security. One manager said the mall was becoming "ghetto" with increased crimes, most going unreported.

The mall management advised shoppers of the incident in the following message broadcast over an intercom: "Attention our loyal shoppers: We have confirmed reports that there was an attempted armed robbery at Trincity Mall. The TTPS are on the scene conducting investigations. The mall’s CCTV footage of the incident has been assisting the TTPS with the investigations.

"Be advised that Trincity Mall remains open for business as usual. As you go about your business in the mall be aware of your surroundings and do not hesitate to contact mall security, should you feel unsafe. Security officers are out and about in all areas of the mall to ensure that you have a safe and enjoyable shopping experience."

Newsday visited the management office and was told to contact Trincity Mall's corporate secretary Roxanne Husbands for comment. When Newsday called the office, an official said Husbands will not be on office until Monday.

The jewellery store remained closed for the rest of the day.