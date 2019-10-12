Avenue danger

THE EDITOR: While I am aware that the pothole situation in the country stretches far and wide, I obviously would be more aware and concerned first and foremost with my own “backyard,” if you know what I mean.

In the past two years the potholes on Ariapita Avenue in particular have grown into small, but deep, dangerous hazards and should be cause for concern.

Specifically between Cornelio and Gallus Streets there are holes that cause motorists to swerve, sometimes in the direction of oncoming vehicles, for fear of bursting a tyre.

While a total resurfacing would be the proper long-term plan, a patch job would suffice until the election as the Government’s coffers might be under a little strain with the recently presented budget. This could gain a few more votes as time is running out.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook