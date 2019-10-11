Ziggy Rankin thrill fans

Ziggy Rankin celebrates with a great concert at Kaiso Blues Cafe, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

GARY CARDINEZ

SOME of this country’s top reggae artistes shook the Kaiso Blues Cafe to the core last Friday as Ziggy Rankin performed in concert.

The sold-out audience could not ask for more as the deep voice singer went through his hits with fans singing at the top of their voices. He added flavour to the concert as he invited some of his friends to be a part of his performance.

Mr King and the Corner Stone band made light work of his session as he rolled out hits songs like Oh Laventille and Borderline. Mr King had the entire audience dancing and singing along with him.

When it was his turn on stage Ziggy Rankin also made it look easy. Of his many hit songs he performed, the audience went wild when he dedicated several songs to his parents.

In a segment he called Covers, He performed the Percy Sledge classic When A Man Loves a Woman for his mother Diane and Stevie Wonder’s Lately to his father Hugh. He brought the house down with Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud and Bob Marley’s Waiting in Vain.

Referring to them as brothers who have been through thick and thin with him Ziggy Rankin introduced King David who performed several songs.

He then introduced Isasha and once again the audience was off the chairs as he sang I Know Jah. Isasha brought back sad memories as he told the crowd “It is exactly one year since Million Voice died,” and he performed Don’t You Know in his honour.

By this time Mr King joined and all four singers Ziggy Rankin, King David and Isasha remembered Million Voice in song.

In the beginning Macoy opened the show followed by Valentino King from Aruba who came in to celebrate with Ziggy Rankin.

Jaheem Harding won an online contest during the run up to the concert and was allowed to sing several songs.

The evening was hosted by Sunny Bling who gave out several door prizes.