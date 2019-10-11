YTC escapees still at large

FROM LEFT: Shakeel Seepersad, Anthony Ramsumair, Darren Scott and Dillano Marcano who escaped from the YTC in Golden Grove Prisons, Arouca. Another inmate, Jaden Fletcher, also escaped.

The five teenagers who escaped the Youth Training Centre on Golden Grove Road, Arouca last Thursday remain at large, prison sources have said.

But investigators believe they are all in the country. Asked whether it is believed the five youths, all charged with murder, had fled the country, they told Newsday there was no evidence to suggest this.

The five teens have been identified as Dilano Marcano, 16, of Peal Drive, La Paille Village, Caroni; Anthony Ramsumair, 19, of New Village Extension, La Fortune, Woodland; Brian Seepersad, 17, of 24 Sea Trace Bagatelle Road, Diego Martin; and Darren Scott, 17, of O’Meara Road, Carapo Village, Arima.

Jaden Fletcher had two known addresses, LP 73 Parrylands Village, Guapo and Sixth Company, Circular Road, New Grant, Princes Town.

The five were said to have escaped using a hacksaw to cut the bars at their dormitory at about 2.35 am last Thursday.

The other youths sharing the dorm have been interviewed but no new evidence was uncovered.

Newsday was also told the commissioner of prisons, Gerald Wilson, is heading an investigation into the escape.