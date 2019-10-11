Woman pleads for help to save Manzanilla home

Manzanilla resident Carole Moller is pleading for help to save her home.

Moller said for the past five years the sea has been encroaching on her home on the Manzanilla shoreline.

She said all her approaches to her MP, Christine Newallo-Hosein, and Works Minister Rohan Sinanan have fallen on deaf ears.

Moller said she was told that there was nothing the ministry could do at this time. She said the Protection Unit from the ministry visited her home and indicated that this was a huge coastal problem that was not only affecting her.

She had asked for ten loads of boulders to place in front of the house to prevent the waves from crashing onto her property at high tide. She said the water has started seeping into her home.

Works Minister Rohan Sinanan said there was no quick fix to the situation, as this was a problem along the entire coastline from Manzaniilla to Mayaro.