Two women shot in Arima

Stock photo

Two women are in serious condition at hospital after being shot on Hill View, Bye Pass Road, Arima.

Police are said to be still on the scene, but did not disclose the two women’s identities.

Newsday understand the two were driving along Hillview, Bye Pass Road at about 9 am when the car was riddled with bullets. Police at the scene said there were over 25 bullet holes in the windshield and on the driver’s side of the car.

No motive has been established.