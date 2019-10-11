TTRFU, Heineken in Rugby World Cup drive

THE Rugby World Cup Japan is well under way and Heineken, a long-time supporter of the game, has partnered with the TT Rugby Football Union (TTRFU) for a series of promotional events aimed at increasing the sport and the brand’s visibility across the country.

Speaking with Newsday yesterday, TTRFU president Colin Peters said the agreement is a regular and important one initiated by Heineken when the quadrennial event is in season. “It is a tremendous opportunity for the union to partner with the global brand,” said Peters, who added that he believes Heineken can help reignite an enthusiasm for rugby on a national level, as the sport continues to struggle to attract new players and fans.

“Bringing in new viewers can generate more interest in the game locally and educate them about the rules and thrills of rugby.”

Peters said he is hoping the popular lager beer brand will consider supporting the local governing body during its regular seasonal endeavours as a major partner.

Meanwhile, Keisha Maharaj, brand manager of Heineken said the company has enjoyed a “long and rich heritage with rugby for over 20 years as a worldwide partner of Rugby World Cup, title partner of Heineken Champions Cup and a partner of a number of World Rugby Sevens tournaments.”

Held over seven weeks, the Rugby World Cup is the pinnacle of rugby competition worldwide and is said to be the third largest sports event in the world, behind the Summer Olympics and the FIFA World Cup.

Peters encouraged fans to view the matches, despite the schedule suiting an Asian audience. Matches are played between 3.30am and 6am (4.30 pm-7pm GMT +9). Heineken hosted a promotion at four bars last evening, and will host another four at Cookin Vibez, Brooklyn Bar, All Out Sports Bar and How ‘Zat Sports Bar tonight. The TTRFU and Heineken has advised that those seeking more information on Rugby World Cup promotional events can contact the TTRFU secretariat.