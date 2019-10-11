Trial for murder of ‘Uncle Khalid’s’ wife begins

PROSECUTORS on Friday opened its case against the two men accused of killing Mala Mohammed, the wife former supermarket owner Khalid "Uncle Khalid" Mohammed, in 2004.

Sheldon Reed, of Howard Street, Five Rivers, and Dane Swann, of Bertie Street, Arouca, are before Justice Maria Wilson in the Port of Spain High Court charged with murder.

Lead prosecutor Joy Balkaran, in presenting the evidence the State intends to lead at the trial, told the 12 jurors that on the evening of May 10, 2004, Mohammed had just driven into the garage of her Edward Street, Princes Town, home when she was confronted by two men.

Balkaran said Mohammed begged for her life and offered to hand over all the money she had on her, but was shot twice to the head. She died on the floor of the garage.

"Mala Mohammed begged them not to kill her. She said ‘doh kill meh, I will give you all the money.”

Balkaran said the family's watchman had opened the gate for Mohammed and, seconds after the businessman's wife reversed and parked, Reed and Swann entered the garage.

The watchman was held down by one of the men, while the other shot Mohammed.

Balkaran said the family’s maid heard and saw the commotion and hid under a pool table.

Nine months after Mohammed's murder, Reed and Swann were arrested and they allegedly confessed to being at the house, but they both claimed their only role was to hold down the watchman.

After the opening address, non-contentious facts were tendered into evidence, including statements by Mohammed's nephew Rishi Ramkissoon, who identified her body at the Forensic Science Centre, and Cpl Lester McIntosh who escorted her body to the centre.

Also tendered into evidence was the statement of Mohammed's brother Pradeep Pooran who spoke about his sister's relationship with her husband.

Also prosecuting is State attorney Candace Nanton, while the men are represented by attorneys Wayne Sturge, Mario Merritt, Alexia Romero and Karunaa Bisramsingh.

The trial will resume on Monday, when the State is expected to call its first witness.