Robinson-Regis: Use iCARE bins at CPL finals

PUT IT HERE: An iCARE bin at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus.

Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis today called on citizens to use iCARE bins at CPL finals.

Robinson-Regis said despite the defeat of the Trinbago Knight Riders in the play-off on Thursday night, TT’s love for cricket is matched by love for TT.

In a release, Robinson-Regis said the support citizens expressed for team Trinbago Knight Riders is the same support they need to show for the country's environment.

“I would like to urge all fans attending the CPL tournament finals to continue to recycle their beverage containers using the iCARE bins, because after all, 'Environmental Pride is National Pride.'

“This call is to all patrons attending the upcoming finals of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 Tournament at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy this Saturday.”

Robinson-Regis said her ministry, through the Environmental Management Authority’s iCARE Programme, has partnered with the organisers of CPL to promote recycling and general environmental consciousness at this year’s T20 matches played in Trinidad.

She said iCARE bins were made available at the Queen's Park Oval and the Brian Lara Cricket Academy for all matches played thus far.

“On Saturday, 34 specially marked iCARE bins will be strategically placed throughout the Brian Lara Cricket Academy for the CPL T20 Finals featuring Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors."

These, she said, would let fans dispose of glass bottles, plastic bottles, aluminium cans and Tetra Paks "in an environmentally responsible manner.”

She said to date, 516 iCARE recyclable collection bins have been put in primary and secondary schools and 160 bins in public locations throughout the country.

Robinson-Regis also took the opportunity to congratulate the TKR team on its performance in the tournament.

“I would also like to congratulate the entire TKR cricket team and staff for a job well done in the CPL tournament. We are proud of you, even though the trophy was not to be ours.”