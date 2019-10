Man murdered in Arouca

A man was found dead in his Windy Hill, Arouca, home this morning. He has been identified as Dale “patch” Lewis.

According to reports, Lewis' body was found on a couch in the living room at around 8 am. He appeared to have been shot.

Police cordoned off the scene and his body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre where an autopsy will be done.

Police have not yet established a motive. Lewis’ murder brings to 420 for the year.