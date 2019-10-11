Local govt elections on Dec 2

PM Dr Keith Rowley

LOCAL government elections will be held on December 2. The PM said the writs of elections shall be issued in due course.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister.

The life of local government corporations comes to an end in November. The last local government elections were held on November 28, 2016. The ruling PNM currently controls eight of the country's 14 local government corporations. The opposition UNC controls the remaining six corporations. The PNM last month said it has completed its screening of local government candidates. The party will announce its candidates at its annual convention on November 10.

The UNC has said it is nearly completed its local government screening. Other political parties, such at the MSJ and COP, are still screening candidates. Progressive Party leader Nikolai Edwards said his party will not be contesting the local government elections.