Le Hunte: Budget gives people more cash flow

File photo: Robert Le Hunte Photo: Jeff K Mayers

MINISTER OF PUBLIC UTILITIES Robert Le Hunte has defended the 2019-2020 budget read on Monday to credit unions, saying the budget will help them in the long run because it assists the cash flow of each of the credit union’s members.

“People are saying this is an election budget,” said Le Hunte yesterday at the Central Finance Facility thought leadership session at the Kapok Hotel.

“But if it is a budget which addresses all individuals, I will accept that label.”

Describing the budget as “responsible,” Le Hunte said items like the raising of the minimum wage to $17.50 and the LED bulb-exchange initiative would put more money in the hands of the working-class people who are the main clients of the credit unions, and would save them money.

He added highway projects which are under way or still in the planning stages would also create jobs and put more cash in workers’ hands.

“If a budget raises minimum wage it would benefit you (credit unions) and your members, because it would raise the cash flow,” he said.