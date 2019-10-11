N Touch
Friday 11 October 2019
Tobago

Landslides affect Moriah, Plymouth

A backhoe helps clear the roadway after a landslide in Moriah on Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall on Wednesday brought back bad memories of Tropical Storm Karen as landslides in Moriah and Plymouth caused distress to several villagers.

A landslide around 8am on Lady Smith Road, Moriah threatened a couple houses as mud and debris were pushed onto the premises.

A backhoe fills a truck with mud from a landslide in Moriah on Wednesday morning.

Director of the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) Allan Stewart met with Cpl McPherson to co-ordinate the plan of action to assist the affected residents. TEMA provided forks, shovels, and other clean-up tools.

A backhoe was called to clear the road and members of the Regiment helped. TEMA said preliminary damage assessments revealed that a retaining wall has to be constructed at the back of one home to prevent future damage.

TEMA director Allan Stewart, left, chats with a member of the TT Regiment to co-ordinate relief efforts after landslides on Wednesday.

TEMA also reported a landslide at Arnos Vale Road, Plymouth, approximately 200m after the Arnos Vale Hotel. The landslide partially blocked the road.

