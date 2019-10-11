Landslides affect Moriah, Plymouth
Heavy rainfall on Wednesday brought back bad memories of Tropical Storm Karen as landslides in Moriah and Plymouth caused distress to several villagers.
A landslide around 8am on Lady Smith Road, Moriah threatened a couple houses as mud and debris were pushed onto the premises.
Director of the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) Allan Stewart met with Cpl McPherson to co-ordinate the plan of action to assist the affected residents. TEMA provided forks, shovels, and other clean-up tools.
A backhoe was called to clear the road and members of the Regiment helped. TEMA said preliminary damage assessments revealed that a retaining wall has to be constructed at the back of one home to prevent future damage.
TEMA also reported a landslide at Arnos Vale Road, Plymouth, approximately 200m after the Arnos Vale Hotel. The landslide partially blocked the road.
